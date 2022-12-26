Eastern Bank Has $15.68 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after purchasing an additional 947,221 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 736,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $45,154,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $27,257,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.13. 32,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,210. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

