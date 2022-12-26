Eastern Bank Purchases 208 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

ACN stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.09. The stock had a trading volume of 62,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,935. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.39. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

