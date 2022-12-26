Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Decreased by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 5.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $156.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.32. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.