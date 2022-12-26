Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

EW opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $905,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

