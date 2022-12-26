Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $38.83 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.83 million and approximately $22,268.33 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,869,109 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.