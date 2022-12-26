Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.12. The stock has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

