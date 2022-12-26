Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. 48,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,855. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.