Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
STAG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. 48,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,855. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
