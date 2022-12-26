Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for about 3.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE OMC traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.50. 30,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,785. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

