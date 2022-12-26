Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

EFOI stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

