Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Down 5.6 %
EFOI stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
