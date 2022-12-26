ERC20 Price Hits $0.0079 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $2.47 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013789 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00227839 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

