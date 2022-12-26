Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 141.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 52,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $436.93. 33,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

