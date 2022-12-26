Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.26. 14,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,627. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

