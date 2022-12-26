Essex Savings Bank Buys 774 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $4,856,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 155,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 68,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.65. 27,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

