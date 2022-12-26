Essex Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,418,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,085,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,410,000 after buying an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,736. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

