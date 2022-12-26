Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.99. 25,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

