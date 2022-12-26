Essex Savings Bank Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.39. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.