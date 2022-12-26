Essex Savings Bank Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $219.65. 27,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

