Essex Savings Bank Has $361,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,603. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

