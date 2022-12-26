Essex Savings Bank Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,472. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

