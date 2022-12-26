Essex Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 1,276 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.58 and its 200 day moving average is $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

