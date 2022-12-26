Essex Savings Bank Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $201.88. 73,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

