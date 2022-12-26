Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMT traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.29. 44,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $347.00 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.13. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

