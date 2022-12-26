Essex Savings Bank Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after buying an additional 153,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.24. 198,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,257. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

