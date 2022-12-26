Essex Savings Bank Sells 176 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 147,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 626,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 62,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 162,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,459. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

