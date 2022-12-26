Essex Savings Bank Sells 629 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,018,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.82. 16,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,736. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

