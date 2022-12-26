Essex Savings Bank Takes $242,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.97. The stock had a trading volume of 204,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

