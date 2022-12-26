Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.74. 17,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.58 and its 200 day moving average is $206.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

