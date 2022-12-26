Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VO traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.99. 25,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.