Evermore Global Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. ESAB makes up approximately 4.6% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ESAB worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ESAB news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE ESAB traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,751. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

