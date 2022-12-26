Evermore Global Advisors LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,106,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565,371 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises approximately 33.4% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.98. 12,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,318. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,378.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $160,765. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

