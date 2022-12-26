Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Exelixis worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,193,000 after buying an additional 209,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,262,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,212,000 after buying an additional 197,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

