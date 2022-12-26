Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FATE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 743,525 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.