Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $424.68 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $424.68 million and $416,602.63 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013716 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00228034 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99659232 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $438,374.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.