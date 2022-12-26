Fei USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $391,134.36 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $412.38 million and $391,134.36 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005759 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014082 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00227167 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99659232 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $438,374.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

