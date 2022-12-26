Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $82.00 million and approximately $27.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004137 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.