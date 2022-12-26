Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.61 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $54.61 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00017660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 350,970,724 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

