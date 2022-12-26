First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

