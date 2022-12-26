First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $144.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:FRC opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.85. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

