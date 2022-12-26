First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $20.47 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.63.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

