First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.83.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 178.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $173.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

