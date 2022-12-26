Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Stock Price Up 0%

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

Further Reading

