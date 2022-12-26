Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co owned 0.85% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4,267.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 456,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 446,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,251,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

