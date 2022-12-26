Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after buying an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 410,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.