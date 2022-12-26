Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.1 %

FCX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 410,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

