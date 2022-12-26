Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.