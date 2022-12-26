Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Funko has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $499.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funko



Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

