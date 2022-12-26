FUNToken Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $67.35 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

