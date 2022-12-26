GMX Price Hits $44.98 on Top Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. GMX has a market cap of $376.97 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GMX has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $44.98 or 0.00267358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $864.79 or 0.05142746 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00498993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.68 or 0.29565570 BTC.

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,780,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,380,864 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.