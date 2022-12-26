Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ GMGI opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Golden Matrix Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.