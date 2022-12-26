Goldfinch Price Tops $0.53 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003118 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $90,772.23 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,077,662 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

